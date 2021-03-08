Become a CAPA Member
8-Mar-2021 11:47 AM

ASUR pax declines 49.2% to 2.4m in Feb-2021

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (04-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Feb-2021:

  • Total: 2.4 million, -49.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.7 million, -37.5%;
    • International: 644,331, -66.2%;
  • Mexico: 1.4 million, -53.4%;
    • Domestic: 779,350, -36.4%;
    • International: 578,143, -65.7%;
  • Colombia: 543,380, -44.7%;
    • Domestic: 493,020, -41.2%;
    • International: 50,360, -65.0%;
  • San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 481,270, -39.3%;

