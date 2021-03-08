8-Mar-2021 11:47 AM
ASUR pax declines 49.2% to 2.4m in Feb-2021
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (04-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Feb-2021:
- Total: 2.4 million, -49.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.7 million, -37.5%;
- International: 644,331, -66.2%;
- Mexico: 1.4 million, -53.4%;
- Domestic: 779,350, -36.4%;
- International: 578,143, -65.7%;
- Colombia: 543,380, -44.7%;
- Domestic: 493,020, -41.2%;
- International: 50,360, -65.0%;
- San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 481,270, -39.3%;
- Domestic: 465,442, -34.9%;
- International: 15,828, -79.6%. [more - original PR]