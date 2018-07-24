24-Jul-2018 2:07 PM
ASUR outlines 2Q2018 highlights
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste de Mexico (ASUR) outlined (23-Jul-2018) 2Q2018 highlights as follows:
- Passenger traffic in Mexico increased 4.8% year-on-year, attributed to a 7.9% and 2.2% increase in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver;
- Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) declined 5.9%, 4.1% in domestic traffic and 18.4% in international traffic, as a result of Sep-2017's Hurricane Maria;
- Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) decreased 4% due to a 6.5% reduction in domestic traffic, partially offset by an 11.8% increase in international traffic;
- Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached MXN99.7 (USD5.26);
- ASUR received approval for the master development programs for each of its Mexican airports for the 2019 to 2033 period, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable for 2019 to 2023 and the corresponding efficiency factor. [more - original PR - Spanish]