Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste EBITDA up 39% in 3Q2017

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (19-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Total revenue: MXN3230 million (USD181.3 million), +37.1% year-on-year; Aeronautical: MXN1732 million (USD97.2 million), +49.7%; Non-aeronautical: MXN1088 million (USD61.1 million), +41.3%; Commercial revenue: MXN992.2 million (USD55.7 million), +44.6%; Construction revenue: MXN409.6 million (USD23.0 million), -4.4%;

EBITDA: MXN1917 million (USD107.6 million), +39.5%;

Net profit: MXN1146 million (USD64.3 million), +25.0%;

Passenger numbers: 7.8 million, +7.9%;

Total assets: MXN43,524 million (USD2443 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: MXN7679 million (USD431.0 million);

Total liabilities: MXN17,462 million (USD980.2 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.056133