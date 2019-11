Astra Airlines, via its official website, stated (18-Nov-2019) "in the context of attempted financial restructuring" it temporarily suspended its air operator certificate (AOC) and cancelled all scheduled services from 15-Nov-2019 (Reuters/voria.gr/seleo.gr, 18/19-Nov-2019). IATA reportedly suspended all Astra Airlines related ticketing activities and transactions through IATA accredited travel agents.