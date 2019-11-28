Association of Unmanned Aircraft: 25% of Germans would use air taxis in urban environments

Germany's Association of Unmanned Aircraft, in a survey on drone acceptance conducted by YouGov, reported (27-Nov-2019) one in four Germans would board an air taxi when travelling outside urban areas. Around 29% of people would also be in favour of using air taxis for inter-urban travel, while 35%-36% of those surveyed imagine air taxis to be best utilised for travel between two cities or between the CBD and airport. [more - original PR - German]