ASPA: Tourism and air transport are inextricably linked in the Pacific Island context

Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA) CEO/secretary general George Faktaufon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2018) travel and tourism have grown exponentially in the South Pacific region over the past 30 years, to the point where "tourism and air transport are inextricably linked in the Pacific Island context". According to Mr Faktaufon, tourism is already the largest component for GDP for several small Pacific Island states, and the sector is only going to become more important for countries such as Kiribati, the Cook Islands and Tonga.