ACHILA: Boarding and airport taxes represent up to 60% of airfares

ACHILA (the Chilean air carriers' association) announced (Jun-2017) Chile employs on of the highest boarding and airport taxes in Latin America, behind only Mexico. These high taxes directly affect passengers, and undermines the efforts carriers by carriers in reducing airfare in the past 10 years. Boarding tax is USD14,812 (USD22.33), which represent up to 60% of airfare. ACHILA estimates a reduction in these charges, between 30% and 50%, will stimulate the growth of domestic traffic by between one million and two million additional passengers p/a. [more - original PR - Spanish]