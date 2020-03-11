ASM: 'Route development will not stop' despite coronavirus

ASM SVP consulting Nigel Mayes commented on the impact of the coronavirus on the aviation industry, stating: "We are certainly being told by a lot of the airlines that route development will not stop" (Routes Online, 10-Mar-2020). Mr Mayers added: "There are moments when you need to reach out to the marketplace. And you have to make sure that you are one of the first to be doing that". Routes editor-in-chief Wesley Charnock stated: "For airlines, there's little worse for profitability than keeping metal on the ground, and they're working round the clock to find opportunities to redeploy equipment".