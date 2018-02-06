ASL Airlines Spain to cease operations, ASL Airlines Switzerland returns AOC

ASL Aviation Holdings confirmed (05-Feb-2018) plans to introduce Boeing 737-400F aircraft in the Spain-Europe market to meet increasing capacity requirements. Simultaneously, ASL Airlines Spain's BAe 146QT aircraft will be withdrawn from service and the airline will cease operations on the retirement of the last aircraft. The shut down of ASL Airlines Spain is "operationally and market driven" and conforms with ASL's strategy to reduce duplication, optimise assets and create 'centres of excellence' across its European network. ASL stated: "The BAe146 aircraft of ASL Spain do not meet the range or capacity requirements of the emerging market". While there will be job losses, some ASL Spain staff may be redeployed to other ASL airlines in Europe. The suspension in Spain follows the return of ASL Airlines Switzerland's air operator's certificate (AOC) after the transfer of its ATR fleet to ASL Airlines Ireland. ASL Group will organise its network to meet customer requirements with existing aircraft and only a very small number of additional aircraft will be required. [more - original PR]