Asiana Airlines announced (12-Jun-2019) plans to invest KRW892.2 billion (USD752 million) in MRO over 2019, an increase of 21% year-on-year. The airline will also allocate KRW68 billion (USD57 million) towards purchasing aircraft parts, bringing its total investment in maintenance related activities to KRW960.2 billion (USD810 million). [more - original PR - Korean]