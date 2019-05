Asiana Airlines announced (07-May-2019) plans to reduce the number of aircraft aged more than 20 years old from 19 to 10 by 2023, cutting two passenger aircraft and eight freighters from its fleet. The proportion of aged aircraft will be lowered from 23% to 13% of the carrier's total fleet. Asiana is scheduled to take delivery of 19 A350s and 15 A321neos by 2023. [more - original PR - Korean]