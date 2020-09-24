Asiana Airlines to operate scenic services with A380s in Oct-2020

Asiana Airlines announced (24-Sep-2020) plans to operate scenic services from Seoul Incheon International Airport on 24/25-Oct-2020 with A380 equipment. The two hour services will depart Seoul Incheon and travel over Gangneung, Pohang, Busan and Jeju before returning to Seoul. Only 310 of the 495 seats available on Asiana's A380s will be available for purchase, in order to maintain adequate social distancing onboard, and passengers travelling on the services will be eligible to accrue mileage points. Inflight meals, amenity kits, duty free shopping and access to inflight entertainment services will be provided. [more - original PR - Korean]