7-Apr-2021 9:27 AM
Asiana Airlines to operate additional international scenic services in Apr-2021
Asiana Airlines announced (07-Apr-2021) plans to operate international scenic services with A380 equipment on 11/17/25-Apr-2021. The two and a half hour services will depart Seoul Incheon International Airport and travel over Busan, Fukuoka and Jeju before returning to Seoul Incheon. Passengers travelling on the international scenic services are permitted to purchase duty free retail items at Seoul Incheon Airport and onboard aircraft and will be eligible to accrue mileage points. The services in Apr-2021 will be branded to promote tourist travel to Spain and Asiana plans to operate scenic services branded to promote tourist travel to Australia in May-2021 and Taiwan in Jun-2021. [more - original PR - Korean]