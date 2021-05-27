27-May-2021 9:42 AM
Asiana Airlines to commence international scenic services at Seoul Gimpo Airport in Jun-2021
Asiana Airlines announced (27-May-2021) plans to commence operating international scenic services from Seoul Gimpo International Airport in Jun-2021. The two and a half hour service will depart Seoul Gimpo and travel over Busan, Fukuoka and Jeju before returning to Gimpo on 26-Jun-2021, operating with A321neo equipment. Asiana also plans to operate international scenic services via Seoul Incheon International Airport on 19/26-Jun-2021 with A380 equipment. The services in Jun-2021 will be branded to promote tourist travel to Taiwan and passengers travelling on the services will be permitted to purchase duty free retail items at both airports and onboard aircraft. [more - original PR - Korean]