Asiana Airlines share trading suspended due to results of external audit

Asiana Airlines announced (22-Mar-2019) an independent external auditor failed to sign off the airline's 2018 financial statements. As a result, the Korea Stock Exchange suspended trading in the carrier's shares on 22-Mar-2019 and requested Asiana provide details into the audior's review (Reuters, 22-Mar-2019). Asiana Airlines plans to apply for its results to be re-audited in the near future and promptly resolve the "limited opinion" proposed by the accounting firm and change it to an "appropriate opinion". [more - original PR - Korean]