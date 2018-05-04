Asiana Airlines reports highest operating profit in three years, record revenue in 1Q2018

Asiana Airlines reported (03-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Revenue: KRW1589 billion (USD1481 million), +9% year-on-year; Cargo: +13%;

Operating profit: KRW64.3 billion (USD59.9 million), +144%;

Net profit (loss): (KRW5.4 billion) (USD5.0 million), compared to a profit of KRW96.1 billion (USD83.1 million) in p-c-p;

2018 operating profit forecast: KRW380 billion. [more - original PR - Korean]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000932 for 1Q2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000865 for 1Q2017