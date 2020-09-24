24-Sep-2020 11:31 AM
Asiana Airlines removes seats from A350 to increase cargo capacity
Asiana Airlines removed (24-Sep-2020) 283 economy class seats from an A350-900 aircraft and installed a floor loading system to increase cargo capacity by five tons to 23 tons. The airline stated the project is the world's first A350 cargo modification. The aircraft will be deployed on Seoul Incheon-Los Angeles service from 24-Sep-2020 and will be used on other routes, including Seoul Incheon-Ho Chi Minh City, from Oct-2020. Asiana also modified two Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to increase bellyhold capacity by two tons. [more - original PR - Korean]
