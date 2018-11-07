Asiana Airlines operating profit down 22% in 3Q2018 as fuel costs rise 41%

Asiana Airlines reported (06-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Revenue: KRW1691 billion (USD1509 million), +11.2% year-on-year; Domestic passengers: KRW89.1 billion (USD79 million), +1%; International passengers: KRW1023 billion (USD912 million), +13%; Cargo: KRW385.4 billion (USD344 million), +13%;

Operating costs: KRW1610 billion (USD1436 million), +13.6%; Fuel: KRW502.4 billion (USD448 million), +41%; Labour: KRW197.1 billion (USD176 million), +5%;

Operating profit: KRW81.3 billion (USD73 million), -21.5%;

Net profit: KRW145.3 billion (USD130 million), compared to a profit of KRW7.6 billion in p-c-p;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3%;

Passenger load factor: 84%, stable;

Passenger yield: KRW88.9 (USD 7.9 cents), +6%;

Cargo traffic: +1%;

Cargo load factor: 79%, -3ppt;

Cargo yield: KRW310.1 (USD 27.7 cents), +16%;

Total assets: KRW6802 billion (USD6067 million);

Total liabilities: KRW5862 billion (USD5229 million). [more - original PR - Korean]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000892