7-Nov-2018 11:53 AM
Asiana Airlines operating profit down 22% in 3Q2018 as fuel costs rise 41%
Asiana Airlines reported (06-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Revenue: KRW1691 billion (USD1509 million), +11.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic passengers: KRW89.1 billion (USD79 million), +1%;
- International passengers: KRW1023 billion (USD912 million), +13%;
- Cargo: KRW385.4 billion (USD344 million), +13%;
- Operating costs: KRW1610 billion (USD1436 million), +13.6%;
- Fuel: KRW502.4 billion (USD448 million), +41%;
- Labour: KRW197.1 billion (USD176 million), +5%;
- Operating profit: KRW81.3 billion (USD73 million), -21.5%;
- Net profit: KRW145.3 billion (USD130 million), compared to a profit of KRW7.6 billion in p-c-p;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3%;
- Passenger load factor: 84%, stable;
- Passenger yield: KRW88.9 (USD 7.9 cents), +6%;
- Cargo traffic: +1%;
- Cargo load factor: 79%, -3ppt;
- Cargo yield: KRW310.1 (USD 27.7 cents), +16%;
- Total assets: KRW6802 billion (USD6067 million);
- Total liabilities: KRW5862 billion (USD5229 million). [more - original PR - Korean]
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000892