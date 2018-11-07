Become a CAPA Member
7-Nov-2018 11:53 AM

Asiana Airlines operating profit down 22% in 3Q2018 as fuel costs rise 41%

Asiana Airlines reported (06-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Revenue: KRW1691 billion (USD1509 million), +11.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic passengers: KRW89.1 billion (USD79 million), +1%;
    • International passengers: KRW1023 billion (USD912 million), +13%;
    • Cargo: KRW385.4 billion (USD344 million), +13%;
  • Operating costs: KRW1610 billion (USD1436 million), +13.6%;
    • Fuel: KRW502.4 billion (USD448 million), +41%;
    • Labour: KRW197.1 billion (USD176 million), +5%;
  • Operating profit: KRW81.3 billion (USD73 million), -21.5%;
  • Net profit: KRW145.3 billion (USD130 million), compared to a profit of KRW7.6 billion in p-c-p;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84%, stable;
  • Passenger yield: KRW88.9 (USD 7.9 cents), +6%;
  • Cargo traffic: +1%;
  • Cargo load factor: 79%, -3ppt;
  • Cargo yield: KRW310.1 (USD 27.7 cents), +16%;
  • Total assets: KRW6802 billion (USD6067 million);
  • Total liabilities: KRW5862 billion (USD5229 million). [more - original PR - Korean]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000892

