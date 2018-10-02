Asiana Airlines on track to reduce overall debt to USD1.8bn by year end 2018

Asiana Airlines announced (01-Oct-2018) it is on track to halve its overall debt to KRW2 trillion (USD1.8 billion) by the end of Dec-2018, "further improving its financial status". The carrier reduced its short and long term debt by KRW50.3 billion (USD45 million) to KRW3141 billion (USD2.8 billion) as of 30-Sep-2018. The carrier also said that it aims to pay more than CNY500 billion (USD448.5 million) in dues p/a, with plans to use most of its operating income to pay off more debt from 2019, as it has completed most of its investments in 2018. [more - original PR - Korean]