Asiana Airlines increases domestic fares and charges to increase profitability

Asiana Airlines confirmed (03-Jun-2019) plans to introduce a number of fare changes and increases on domestic services. As previously reported by CAPA, the changes include increasing fares during 'preferred travel times' (including services departing before midday) and selling emergency exit row seats as 'preferred seating'. The changes will be progressively introduced from mid Jun-2019 to Jul-2019, and form part of the airline's efforts to increase profitability. Asiana Airlines debt is currently estimated to be around KRW7 trillion (USD5.8 billion). [more - original PR - Korean]