Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jun-2019 10:38 AM

Asiana Airlines increases domestic fares and charges to increase profitability

Asiana Airlines confirmed (03-Jun-2019) plans to introduce a number of fare changes and increases on domestic services. As previously reported by CAPA, the changes include increasing fares during 'preferred travel times' (including services departing before midday) and selling emergency exit row seats as 'preferred seating'. The changes will be progressively introduced from mid Jun-2019 to Jul-2019, and form part of the airline's efforts to increase profitability. Asiana Airlines debt is currently estimated to be around KRW7 trillion (USD5.8 billion). [more - original PR - Korean]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More