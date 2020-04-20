Asiana Airlines expands charter and cargo operations

Asiana Airlines stated (19-Apr-2020) it has been expanding its charter and cargo operations since Mar-2020, to make up for some of its lost revenue from scheduled passenger services. The airline operated dedicated Seoul Incheon-Van Don charter services in Mar/Apr-2020 to transport Samsung and LG Display personnel and a Seoul Incheon-Dubai repatriation charter service on 19-Mar-2020. It also operated 150 cargo charter services to 16 international destinations in Mar/Apr-2020. [more - original PR - Korean]