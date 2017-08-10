Loading
10-Aug-2017 5:56 PM

Asiana Airlines reports best 2Q revenue and operating profit in 2017, since 2011

Asiana Airlines reported (10-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: KRW1492 billion (USD1317 million), +8.5% year-on-year;
    • Operating profit: KRW42.8 billion (USD37.8 million), +48.7%;
    • Net profit (loss): (KRW74.8 billion) (USD66.1 million), compared to a loss of KRW26.7 billion (USD23.6 million) in p-c-p;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: KRW2949 billion (USD2577 million), +7.5%;
    • Operating profit: KRW69.1 billion (USD60.4 million), +7.0%;
    • Net profit: KRW21.3 billion (USD18.6 million), +19.9%. [more - original PR - Korean]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRw1 = USD0.000883 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRw1 = USD0.000874 for 1H2017

