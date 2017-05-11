Asiana Airlines operating profit down as fuel price rises and China demand decline in 1Q2017

Asiana Airlines reported (10-May-2017) a 26.6% year-on-year decline in operating profit to KRW263 billion (USD227.5 million) in 1Q2017, citing an increase in international oil prices and a decline in demand for China routes due to THAAD. However, net profit doubled (+116%) to KRW960 billion (USD830.4 million). Revenue increased 6.5% to KRW14,571 billion (USD12.6 billion). The carrier noted that passengers remained stable despite the decline in passenger demand in China, boosted by robust demand for travel to Europe and the Americas. European routes saw a 19.3% increase in passengers. [more - original PR - Korean]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000865