Asia reopening will 'see similar dynamic' to Europe, says Alaska Air Group VP network & alliances

Alaska Air Group VP network and alliances Brett Catlin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) he is "confident" the reopening of Asia will "see a similar dynamic" to that of Europe. Mr Catlin added the group has "seen a strong recovery in terms of connecting flow from our

partners in Europe and elsewhere". He noted the success of Asia's reopening is "a function of government restrictions", and demand will come when restrictions are lifted country-by-country.