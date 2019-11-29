29-Nov-2019 12:34 PM
Asia Pacific markets show mixed passenger yield developments
IATA, via its Nov-2019 Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific, reported (28-Nov-2019) "mixed" passenger yield developments across the Asia Pacific region during Sep-2019.
- Domestic markets: India recorded a 12.3% annual expansion in domestic yields, supported by a robust load factor. By contrast yields continued to contract in domestic Australia (down 7.1%);
- International markets: Yields remained under pressure in the larger Asia-Europe market, while they recovered in Asia-Middle East. [more - original PR]