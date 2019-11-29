Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Nov-2019 12:34 PM

Asia Pacific markets show mixed passenger yield developments

IATA, via its Nov-2019 Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific, reported (28-Nov-2019) "mixed" passenger yield developments across the Asia Pacific region during Sep-2019.

  • Domestic markets: India recorded a 12.3% annual expansion in domestic yields, supported by a robust load factor. By contrast yields continued to contract in domestic Australia (down 7.1%);
  • International markets: Yields remained under pressure in the larger Asia-Europe market, while they recovered in Asia-Middle East. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More