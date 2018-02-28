Asia Pacific and Middle East Airports reports strong pax growth in 2017

ACI Asia Pacific reported (28-Feb-2018) passenger traffic at Asia Pacific airports increased 8.7% year-on-year while passenger traffic at Middle Eastern airports increased 0.7% in Dec-2017. Among the top 10 volume driver airports in the Asia-Pacific, six came from China led by Guangzhou (+10%), Tianjin (+37.1%) and Shanghai Pudong (+8.8%). In the Middle East, Dubai (+1.9%) and Doha (-16.9%). Air freight increased 10.9% at Asia Pacific airports and increased 10.4% at Middle Eastern airports. Air freight increased 4.8% at Asia Pacific airports and increased 2.1% at Middle Eastern airports. Passenger traffic at Asia Pacific airports increased 7.8% while passenger traffic at Middle Eastern airports increased 4.7% in 2017. Air freight increased 8.5% at Asia Pacific airports and increased 6.0% at Middle Eastern airports during the year. [more - original PR]