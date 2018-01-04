Loading
AAPA intl pax up 9% to 25.9m in Nov-2017, cargo traffic up 9%. Predicts positive end to 2017

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (03-Jan-2018) the following international traffic highlights for its member airlines in Nov-2017:

  • Passengers: 25.9 million, +9.3% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic: +9.4%;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +7.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.8%, +1.5ppts;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +9.2%;
  • Cargo load factor: 69.4%, +2.9ppts.

AAPA director general Andrew Herdman predicted (03-Jan-2018) 2017 will end on a positive note for both passenger and cargo traffic, citing current trends. He said: "With the global economy riding on positive business and consumer confidence levels amid continued expansion in order books, the demand outlook for Asian carriers remains positive". [more - original PR]

