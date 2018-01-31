Asia Pacific airlines record fastest cargo demand growth since 2010 in 2017: AAPA

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (30-Jan-2018) Asia Pacific airlines recorded the fastest full year growth in international cargo demand since 2010 in 2017. 9.8% year-on-year growth in FTKs outpaced a 4.4% increase in capacity, lifting load factor by 3.2ppts to 65.2%. AAPA stated: "Broad based expansions in new orders precipitated by greater client demand helped boost trade activity significantly, following years of tepid performance". Director general Andrew Herdman commented: "Asian airlines enjoyed solid increases in air cargo volumes through the year, with continued improvements in business conditions boosting trade activity as demand was transmitted through regional supply chains". [more - original PR]