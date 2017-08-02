Qantas Airways Group executive government industry and international affairs Andrew Parker, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, said (02-Aug-2017) the Qantas Group sees significant opportunities in the Asia Pacific, which it is seeking to capitalise on. Mr Parker explained how, over the past 10 years, Qantas has "rebalanced its network towards Asia". Asia now comprises 50% of Qantas Group total international network from Australia, compared to 30% in 2007, with "more to come" in terms of growth. Over the past two years, Qantas International has added capacity China, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines and during H1FY2016, Asia comprised 90% of total growth in that half. The carrier's recent announcement of expansion to Osaka is a "further sign of the value we see in the region".