Thai AirAsia net profit down 35% in 3Q2017

Thai AirAsia reported (09-Nov-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Revenue: THB8735 million (USD233.8 million), +7% year-on-year;
- Net profit: THB472.1 million (USD20.9 million), -35%;
- Passenger numbers: 4.9 million, +14%;
- Load factor: 85%, +1ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: THB1.5 (USD 4.4 cents), stable;
- Cost per ASK: THB1.48 (USD 4.1 cents), +4%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.03 (USD 2.9 cents), +1%;
- Average fare: THB1460 (USD45.2), -7%;
- Aircraft utilisation: 11.7 hours per day;
- Total assets: THB59,985 million (USD1568 million);
- Total liabilities: THB28,047 million (USD666.5 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = THB33.383131