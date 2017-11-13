Loading
13-Nov-2017 12:05 PM

Thai AirAsia net profit down 35% in 3Q2017

Thai AirAsia reported (09-Nov-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Revenue: THB8735 million (USD233.8 million), +7% year-on-year;
  • Net profit: THB472.1 million (USD20.9 million), -35%;
  • Passenger numbers: 4.9 million, +14%;
  • Load factor: 85%, +1ppt;
  • Revenue per ASK: THB1.5 (USD 4.4 cents), stable;
  • Cost per ASK: THB1.48 (USD 4.1 cents), +4%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.03 (USD 2.9 cents), +1%;
  • Average fare: THB1460 (USD45.2), -7%;
  • Aircraft utilisation: 11.7 hours per day;
  • Total assets: THB59,985 million (USD1568 million);
  • Total liabilities: THB28,047 million (USD666.5 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = THB33.383131

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More