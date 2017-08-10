Loading
10-Aug-2017 5:56 PM

Thai AirAsia reports sharp profit declines in 2Q2017

Thai AirAsia reported (10-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: THB8336 million (USD242.4 million), +7.5% year-on-year;
      • Ancillary: THB1443 million (USD42.0 million), +9%;
    • Profit before finance costs and taxes: THB426.7 million (USD12.4 million), -46.7%;
    • Net profit: THB310.1 million (USD9.0 million), -5.6%;
    • Passengers: 4.7 million, +13%;
    • Passenger load factor: 86%, +3ppts;
    • Average fare: THB1476 (USD42.9), -5%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB1.55 (USD 4.51 cents), +3%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB1.52 (USD 4.42 cents), +9%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB1.03 (USD 3.00 cents), +3%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: THB17,486 million (USD502.6 million), +4.7%;
    • Profit before finance costs and taxes: THB1657 million (USD47.6 million), -41.9%;
    • Net profit: THB1346 million (USD38.7 million), -48.2%;
    • Passengers: 9.6 million, +12%;
    • Passenger load factor: 88%, +3ppts;
    • Average fare: THB1523 (USD43.8), -7%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB1.63 (USD 4.68 cents), -1%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB1.54 (USD 4.43 cents), +9%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.02 (USD 2.93 cents), +3%;
    • Total assets: THB35,675 million (USD1025 million);
    • Total liabilities: THB25,040 million (USD719.7 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029082 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028742 for 1H2017

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More