Thai AirAsia reports sharp profit declines in 2Q2017

Thai AirAsia reported (10-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: THB8336 million (USD242.4 million), +7.5% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: THB1443 million (USD42.0 million), +9%;
- Profit before finance costs and taxes: THB426.7 million (USD12.4 million), -46.7%;
- Net profit: THB310.1 million (USD9.0 million), -5.6%;
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +13%;
- Passenger load factor: 86%, +3ppts;
- Average fare: THB1476 (USD42.9), -5%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB1.55 (USD 4.51 cents), +3%;
- Cost per ASK: THB1.52 (USD 4.42 cents), +9%;
- Cost per ASK: THB1.03 (USD 3.00 cents), +3%;
- Revenue: THB8336 million (USD242.4 million), +7.5% year-on-year;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: THB17,486 million (USD502.6 million), +4.7%;
- Profit before finance costs and taxes: THB1657 million (USD47.6 million), -41.9%;
- Net profit: THB1346 million (USD38.7 million), -48.2%;
- Passengers: 9.6 million, +12%;
- Passenger load factor: 88%, +3ppts;
- Average fare: THB1523 (USD43.8), -7%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB1.63 (USD 4.68 cents), -1%;
- Cost per ASK: THB1.54 (USD 4.43 cents), +9%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.02 (USD 2.93 cents), +3%;
- Total assets: THB35,675 million (USD1025 million);
- Total liabilities: THB25,040 million (USD719.7 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029082 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028742 for 1H2017