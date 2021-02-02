ASECNA, NIGCOMSAT and Thales Alenia Space to accelerate SBAS use in Africa

Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) and Thales Alenia Space announced (01-Feb-2021) a joint effort to accelerate the development and use of Satellite-Based Augmentation System for aviation in Africa. Following the successful broadcast of a SBAS signal over Africa & the Indian Ocean (AFI) region, including receipt of a SBAS signal at the Optus Satellite teleport in Western Australia in Oct-2020, the partners recently conducted a series of demonstration flight demos at Lomé Airport, successfully demonstrating critical SBAS Safety of Life Service for aviation. The goal of the flight demos was to show in real configuration the efficiency of the technology developed in the frame of the early open service as part of the SBAS for Africa & Indian Ocean programme which pursues the autonomous provision of SBAS services over the continent, to augment the performances of the satellite navigation constellations GPS and Galileo. [more - original PR]