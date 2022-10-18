18-Oct-2022 3:47 PM
ASEAN and EU sign world’s first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement
ASEAN and the EU signed (17-Oct-2022) a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA) between the member states of each region. The ASEAN-EU CATA is the world's first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement and reflects latest policy thinking in air transport regulation. Details include:
- The agreement will provide greater opportunities for airlines of ASEAN and the EU to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both regions;
- Under the CATA, airlines of ASEAN and the EU will be able to fly any number of services between both regions. In addition, airlines of each country of one bloc will be able to fly up to 14 weekly passenger services and any number of cargo services to each country of the other bloc with fifth freedom traffic rights, via any third country or beyond to any third country;
- The agreement provides a foundation for closer cooperation between ASEAN and the EU in areas including aviation safety, air traffic management, consumer protection, and environmental and social matters.
Negotiations on the agreement commenced in 2016 and concluded on 02-Jun-2021 at the Extraordinary ASEAN-EU Senior Transport Officials Meeting. [more - original PR - European Council] [more - original PR - European Commission]