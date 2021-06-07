Become a CAPA Member
7-Jun-2021 9:05 AM

ASEAN and EU conclude world first region to region air transport agreement

ASEAN and the EU concluded (04-Jun-2021) negotiations on a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA), marking the first region to region aviation agreement in the world. The CATA will enhance air connectivity between ASEAN and Europe and facilitate people to people and business exchanges. In addition to liberalisation, it will provide for cooperation between ASEAN and the EU in areas including aviation safety, air traffic management, consumer protection and environmental and social issues. The CATA marks the culmination of eight rounds of negotiations that commenced in Oct-2016, with Singapore leading negotiations for ASEAN and the European Commission leading negotiations for the EU. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - ENAC - Italian]

