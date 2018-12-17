17-Dec-2018 10:47 AM
ASA pax up 12% in the first 11 months of 2018, cargo up 36%
Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA) reported (16-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for the first 11 months of 2018:
- Passengers: 2.7 million, +11.9% year-on-year;
- Puebla Hermanos Serdan Airport: +34.8%;
- Puerto Escondido Airport: +19.0%;
- Chetumal Airport: +18.8%;
- Colima Airport: +14.9%;
- Tepic Airport: +13.0%;
- Ciudad Obregon Airport: +12.2%;
- Uruapan Airport: +7.4%;
- Loreto Airport: +5.2%.
- Cargo: 4113 tonnes, +35.7% year-on-year;
- Chetumal Airport: +779%;
- Puerto Escondido Airport: +46.2%;
- Campeche International Airport: +36.3%;
- Ciudad Obregon Airport: +28.2%;
- Ciudad del Carmen Airport: +16.4%;
- Puebla Airport: +9.5%. [more - original PR - Spanish]