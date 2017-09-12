As Colombia opens its doors, it is moving from Bogota-centric focus

ProColombia president Felipe Jaramillo, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit stated (11-Sep-2017) the tourism landscape in Colombia is entering a new frontier as the country boosts its tourism appeal. "International visitors can now explore every corner of this country. We have become many countries within one," he said. New direct air service connectivity into the regions from the likes of Cartagena, Medellin, among others, are enabling passengers to fly more easily directly to new destinations rather than connecting via the capital, Bogota.