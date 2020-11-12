Become a CAPA Member
12-Nov-2020 9:41 AM

Aruba accepts entry of JetBlue pax, subject to Vault PCR test

JetBlue Airways announced (11-Nov-2020) a partnership with Aruba, whereby the country will accept COVID-19 PCR tests offered through Vault as a testing requirement for JetBlue passengers arriving into the country. Vault's platform will be the first and only test accepted by Aruba for entry of JetBlue passengers. Aruba Tourism Authority CEO Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes noted passengers who take the test "can immediately enjoy their trip and head straight to our... beaches". [more - original PR]

