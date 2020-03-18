ARSA proposes USD11bn relief package for US MRO industry

ARSA proposed (17-Mar-2020) an MRO industry relief package to the US Congress and President Donald Trump, designed to ensure repair stations can continue to pay employees and to encourage airlines to continue to contract for maintenance during the downturn. ARSA said it is hearing from members concerned about cash flow in light of maintenance work being cancelled and customers potentially unable to pay bills. ARSA urged the Trump Administration and Congress to provide repair stations with USD11 billion in relief, including grants and loans or loan guarantee. These amounts would help ensure repair stations are able to maintain their present workforce for the next six months, which will be essential to having the necessary capacity to perform maintenance when commercial aviation activity returns to normal and preventing large industry job losses. ARSA also pointed out that the maintenance industry has long been suffering from a severe and well-documented technician shortage and maintaining a highly trained workforce is critical to ensuring the long-term stability of the entire US aviation sector. [more - original PR]