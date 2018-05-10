ARSA: Members to forego USD642m in revenue due to labour shortages

Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) reported (09-May-2018) more than 80% of respondents to its 2018 member survey reported difficulty finding qualified technicians and more than half of responding companies have unfilled positions. As a result, companies are taking longer to complete work for customers, choosing not to add new technical capabilities and in some cases turning down new business. ARSA estimated its members will forego as much USD642.5 million in revenue in 2018 if the projected 2500 vacant positions at member companies remain unfilled. [more - original PR]