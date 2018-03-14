15-Mar-2018 10:21 AM
ARSA: Global air transport maintenance industry will produce USD77.4bn in market activity in 2018
Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) outlined (14-Mar-2018) the following highlights of the 2018 Global Fleet & MRO Market Assessment:
- Global air transport maintenance industry employs more than 380,000 people across nearly 5000 firms that will produce USD77.4 billion in market activity in 2018;
- In the US, more than 4000 civil aviation maintenance businesses employ nearly 185,000 people and generate USD44 billion in economic activity;
- By 2028, the global maintenance market is forecast to surpass USD114 billion in annual activity;
- The demand for aircraft mechanics is forecast to "outstrip" the available supply by 2022. ARSA said by the end of the report's decade long projection, there will be 10% fewer mechanics in the workforce than needed by the industry. [more - original PR]