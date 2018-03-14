Loading
15-Mar-2018 10:21 AM

ARSA: Global air transport maintenance industry will produce USD77.4bn in market activity in 2018

Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) outlined (14-Mar-2018) the following highlights of the 2018 Global Fleet & MRO Market Assessment:

  • Global air transport maintenance industry employs more than 380,000 people across nearly 5000 firms that will produce USD77.4 billion in market activity in 2018;
  • In the US, more than 4000 civil aviation maintenance businesses employ nearly 185,000 people and generate USD44 billion in economic activity;
  • By 2028, the global maintenance market is forecast to surpass USD114 billion in annual activity;
  • The demand for aircraft mechanics is forecast to "outstrip" the available supply by 2022. ARSA said by the end of the report's decade long projection, there will be 10% fewer mechanics in the workforce than needed by the industry. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More