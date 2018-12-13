13-Dec-2018 10:18 AM
Aéroports de Paris pax up 5.4% to 7.9m in Nov-2018, growth led by the Americas
Aéroports de Paris reported (12-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: 7.9 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
- Europe: +5.7%;
- France: -2.1%;
- Other international: +8.4%;
- North America: +15.1%;
- Latin America:+9.5%;
- French overseas territories: +8.1%;
- Asia Pacific: +6.6%
- Middle East: +5.6%;
- Africa: +5.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 55,171, +3.1%.