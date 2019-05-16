16-May-2019 10:19 AM
Aéroports de Paris handles 9.4m pax in Apr-2019, growth led by the North Americas
Aéroports de Paris reported (15-May-2019) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 9.4 million, +8.4% year-on-year;
- France: +7.5%;
- Europe: +6.9%;
- Other international: +10.4%;
- North America: +16.2%;
- Latin America:+15.6%;
- French overseas territories: +9.4%;
- Africa: +7.9%;
- Middle East: +7.6%;
- Asia Pacific: +7.3%
- Aircraft movements: 62,207, +8.7%. [more - original PR]