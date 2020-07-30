Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2020 2:43 PM

Aéroports de Montréal CEO: 'It would be timely to discuss a gradual opening of borders'

Aéroports de Montréal president and CEO Philippe Rainville stated (28-Jul-2020) 2Q2020 financial results "reflect the devastating effects of the pandemic on the financial health of our organisation and will have a definite impact on ADM's ability to deliver certain projects" at Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL). Mr Rainville said: "It would be timely to discuss a gradual and targeted opening of the borders", adding the airport is "well prepared to receive more travellers at YUL in a well controlled environment". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More