Aéroports de Montréal CEO: 'It would be timely to discuss a gradual opening of borders'

Aéroports de Montréal president and CEO Philippe Rainville stated (28-Jul-2020) 2Q2020 financial results "reflect the devastating effects of the pandemic on the financial health of our organisation and will have a definite impact on ADM's ability to deliver certain projects" at Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL). Mr Rainville said: "It would be timely to discuss a gradual and targeted opening of the borders", adding the airport is "well prepared to receive more travellers at YUL in a well controlled environment".