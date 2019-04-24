Arlington Capital acquires Triumph's forming/fabrication facilities, launches Radius Aerospace

Arlington Capital Partners completed (22-Apr-2019) the acquisition of Triumph Group's forming and fabrication facilities. The business will now operate independently as Radius Aerospace as a provider of fabrications, forming and other vertically integrated products and solutions primarily to OEM and tier 1 aerospace and defence customers. Capabilities includes unique and differentiated processes serving customers on leading structures and engine platforms such as the Boeing 787, A320neo, F-35, G7500, and G650. Radius will be led by the existing management team, including Tony Johnson as CEO, Bill Boyd as COO, and Tim Lohrenz as CFO. Tony Johnson will join Peter Manos and Bilal Noor from Arlington Capital as a member of the board of directors. [more - original PR]