Argentinian Govt to invest USD140m in ATM equipment through EANA

EANA announced (09-May-2018) the Argentinian Government will invest USD140 million through EANA from 2018 to 2023 for the acquisition of new ATM technology to improve operations at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport and other facilities. The first tenders have already been issued, while aspects of the plan include:

Advanced surface movement guidance and control system at Ezeizal;

Eight instrument landing systems (ILS), 14 radio navigation aids, automated weather observing systems and other equipment;

USD4 million of equipment for the Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport control tower;

control tower; New ILS at Neuquen Airport. [more - original PR - Spanish]