Argentina's MoT reaches agreement with LCCs for migration from Buenos Aires El Palomar Airport

Argentina's Ministry of Transport announced (14-Dec-2020) the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis makes it unsustainable to maintain three commercial airports in operation in the Buenos Aires region. The ministry argued that the Buenos Aires airports infrastructure handled 20 million passengers before the pandemic and "cities that feature more than two airports process over 50 million passengers... for that reason its economically difficult to maintain three airports". The ministry stated Buenos Aires El Palomar Airport requires an investment exceeding ARS4 billion (USD48.5 million) just for the runway, which "is presenting a very high level of deterioration having a zero years of lifespan". The ministry stated: "El Palomar Airport will not remain closed for the Argentina's Air force's First Brigade", as these aircraft are more prepared to operate at irregular runways. The ministry claimed that "during its period, it was a precarious solution for LCC operations... Maintaining social distancing is very difficult". The ministry added: "Both JetSMART Argentina and Flybondi understood the agency's (ORSNA) proposal, understanding the economic and operational difficulties implied in having a dedicated airport for very few operations". The ministry stated an agreement was reached with different stakeholders and the LCCs, "creating better rationality in the airport system". [more - original PR - Spanish]