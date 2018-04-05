6-Apr-2018 7:51 AM
Argentina to expand Salta and Iguazu airports
Argentina announced (04-Apr-2018) Salta and Iguazu airports will undergo "several" remodelling projects to runway and terminal facilities in Apr-2018 and May-2018. Both airports will suspend operations effective from 14-Apr-2018 due to the construction. Projects are outlined as follows:
Salta Martin Miguel de Guemes Airport
- Construction of a new runway;
- Repair works to taxiways;
- Expansion of apron;
- Deployment of a new lighting system;
- Addition of new aerobridges;
Iguazú Cataratas International Airport
- Construction of a new runway;
- Repair works to taxiways;
- Addition of new aerobridges. [more - original PR - Spanish]