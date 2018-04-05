Loading
6-Apr-2018 7:51 AM

Argentina to expand Salta and Iguazu airports

Argentina announced (04-Apr-2018) Salta and Iguazu airports will undergo "several" remodelling projects to runway and terminal facilities in Apr-2018 and May-2018. Both airports will suspend operations effective from 14-Apr-2018 due to the construction. Projects are outlined as follows:

Salta Martin Miguel de Guemes Airport

  • Construction of a new runway;
  • Repair works to taxiways;
  • Expansion of apron;
  • Deployment of a new lighting system;
  • Addition of new aerobridges;

Iguazú Cataratas International Airport

