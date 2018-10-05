5-Oct-2018 11:54 AM
Argentina President: Country is 'opening doors' to LCCs
Argentina President Mauricio Macri, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (05-Oct-2018) "Argentina is going through a real airplane revolution". He stated country is "many routes and destinations" and is "opening the doors" to LCCs. Mr Macri detailed five key points to understanding LCC operations in Argentina:
- LCCs are subject to the exact same safety standards as traditional carriers, with the same checks and controls;
- Lower airport cost by not using aerobridges and operating during off peak time;
- Booking only includes seat and passengers must pay extra for food and other services;
- LCCs exist everywhere in the world;
- LCCs already operate in Argentina with Flybondi operating from Buenos Aires El Palomar Airport and Norwegian Air Argentina launching in Oct-2018 and JetSMART in Dec-2018.