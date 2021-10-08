8-Oct-2021 12:42 PM
Argentina pax down 80% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019
Argentina ANAC reported (05-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:
- Passengers: 731,242, -70.4% compared to Sep-2019;
- Domestic: 616,259, -54.3%;
- Aerolineas Argentinas: 415,520, -60.1%;
- Flybondi: 99,815, +0.8%;
- JetSMART Argentina: 97,291, +59.5%;
- International: 115,083, -89.8%;
- Aerolineas Argentinas: 27,430, -89.9%;
- LATAM Airlines Group: 4109, -98.3%. [more - original PR]
