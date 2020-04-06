Argentina limits entry of passengers to 700 per day

Aerolineas Argentinas announced (03-Apr-2020) Argentina's Government implemented a "safe corridors" policy which allows for a maximum of 700 people to enter the country by air on a daily basis. The government envisioned a "gradual, planned and safe reopening of borders", commencing with scheduling individual flights one by one, in order to regulate the flow of people entering the country and to ensure compliance with health and preventive isolation measures. Aerolineas Argentinas operated one repatriation service from Cancun on 06-Apr-2020 and one from Punta Cana on 07-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]